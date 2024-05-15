1,170 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $173,587,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $133,525,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $127,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.1 %

EG traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.33. 11,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,190. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.