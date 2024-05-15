Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 232 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

TLH stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.46. 112,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,700. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $112.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $103.08.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

