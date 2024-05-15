Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. 3,038,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,390,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

