Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.17% of Assured Guaranty worth $51,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $77.84. 6,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.19.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AGO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

