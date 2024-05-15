LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $36,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 100,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

