Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,305 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $57,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.55. 12,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,521. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

