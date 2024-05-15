Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,072,000 after purchasing an additional 249,232 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $71,483,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.61. 265,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,139. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

