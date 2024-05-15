Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,195 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 288,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,129. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average of $136.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

