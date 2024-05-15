Boston Partners Decreases Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.27% of OceanFirst Financial worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

