Boston Partners Raises Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 173.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,949 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Adeia were worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADEA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Adeia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adeia by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Adeia by 43.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 102,158 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Adeia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. 43,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.43. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADEA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

