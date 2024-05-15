Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,545 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.92% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $24,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 203,481 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,528 shares of company stock valued at $369,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 115,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.