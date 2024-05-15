Boston Partners Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,172 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Expro Group were worth $27,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Expro Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 833,928 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. 131,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,505. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 0.93. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

