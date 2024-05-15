Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.36% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $29,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,505. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

