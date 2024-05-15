Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.32.

NYSE:BABA opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 277.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 59,167 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 734,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

