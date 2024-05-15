Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,802 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.56% of Alight worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alight by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Alight by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alight by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,385,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 822,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

