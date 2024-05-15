1,208,740 Shares in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,208,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,000. Boston Partners owned about 2.01% of World Kinect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WKC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $90,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $35,957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,874,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,514,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Price Performance

NYSE WKC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,695. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. World Kinect Co. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

