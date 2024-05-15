Boston Partners Sells 25,539 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $30,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 16.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after buying an additional 142,465 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. 15,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,797. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $256,988. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

