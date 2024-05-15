Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

