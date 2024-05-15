Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 427,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,732. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.79. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $161,816.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $801,178.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,887 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $161,816.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,178.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,840 shares of company stock worth $8,403,703 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

