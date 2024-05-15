Ieq Capital LLC Sells 427 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. 474,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,570,487. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.