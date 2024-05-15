Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of FIVE remained flat at $141.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,557. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $139.16 and a one year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.97.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

