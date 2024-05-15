Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

OCUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,875. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Ocuphire Pharma had a negative net margin of 59.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Magrath bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 75.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.