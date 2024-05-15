Ieq Capital LLC Buys 136,335 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 889.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,335 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zuora by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zuora by 25.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Zuora by 57.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zuora by 149.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 31,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 54,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $470,812.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,795.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 in the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

