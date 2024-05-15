Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,395 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE JCI traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.45. 139,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

