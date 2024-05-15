Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in VeriSign by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 393,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average of $196.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock worth $2,759,633. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

