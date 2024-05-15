Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,908,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,696,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.44. 1,365,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,886,669. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

