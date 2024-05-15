Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 5,536 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 712,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after buying an additional 1,089,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after buying an additional 921,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,467,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. 454,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

