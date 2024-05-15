Ieq Capital LLC Buys 9,542 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 108,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

