Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,523 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Nasdaq by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 730,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,564,000 after buying an additional 681,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 533,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,286,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,745,000 after acquiring an additional 447,834 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.2 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.13. 143,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.