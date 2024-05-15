Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,093 shares of company stock worth $3,816,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.33. 49,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,176. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.