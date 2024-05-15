Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNDR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. 12,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.