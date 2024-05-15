Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Trading Up 1.2 %

State Street stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

