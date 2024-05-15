Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,694 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after buying an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after acquiring an additional 929,495 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 20,736.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 803,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 799,820 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.38. 145,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,040. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

