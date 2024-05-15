Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,266,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

NYSE FICO traded up $29.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,383.73. 19,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,377. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,227.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,182.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $745.45 and a 1-year high of $1,387.19. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

