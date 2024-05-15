Boston Partners Invests $30.59 Million in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,264,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,586,000. Boston Partners owned 1.08% of The Baldwin Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,558 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 916,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 329,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,135,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,536 shares of company stock worth $2,352,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of BRP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

