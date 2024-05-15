Boston Partners Sells 8,234 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.91% of Walker & Dunlop worth $33,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WD. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 2.3 %

Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.54. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

