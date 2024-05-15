Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,108.83.

AutoZone stock traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,928.48. 32,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,051.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2,810.13.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

