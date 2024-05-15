UBS Group Lowers Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Price Target to $32.00

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE:BKE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. 54,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,684. Buckle has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 60,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 527.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

