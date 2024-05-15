Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. 85,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,500. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

