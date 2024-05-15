DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DVA. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.75. 60,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,176. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,570 shares of company stock worth $17,249,285. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

