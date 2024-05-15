Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

NUVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUVB

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 392,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,298. The stock has a market cap of $752.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,533 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 528,660 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 507,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 460,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,972 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.