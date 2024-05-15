Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $59,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $229.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

