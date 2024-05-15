Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $70.00 at UBS Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.12.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. 306,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,440. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

