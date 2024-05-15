PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 472.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 3.7 %

PDSB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 159,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,577. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

