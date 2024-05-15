B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 257.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

CTSO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,708. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

