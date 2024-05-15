Truist Financial Trims Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price to $24.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of PRVA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 48,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 13,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $247,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,145.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 13,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $247,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,145.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,390 shares of company stock valued at $897,700 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,327,000 after acquiring an additional 121,701 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

