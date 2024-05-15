B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

INFN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,950. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

