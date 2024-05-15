Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Target Price to $11.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUNR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

