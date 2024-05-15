Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Target Price to $11.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUNR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on LUNR
Intuitive Machines Trading Down 5.1 %
Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines
In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Machines
Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Machines
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.