QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

