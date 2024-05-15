Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 147,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $187.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

